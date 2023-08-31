ING FM Maintains bpost (EBR:BPOST) Hold Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 30, 2023, ING FM maintained coverage of bpost (EBR:BPOST) with a Hold recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.08% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for bpost is 4.85. The forecasts range from a low of 4.04 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 10.08% from its latest reported closing price of 4.41.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for bpost is 4,644MM, an increase of 6.08%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.88.

bpost Maintains 9.08% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 9.08%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.41. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 74 funds or institutions reporting positions in bpost. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 2.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BPOST is 0.05%, a decrease of 7.06%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.24% to 9,807K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,331K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

HILAX - The Hartford International Value Fund holds 858K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 728K shares, representing an increase of 15.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 8.00% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 804K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 763K shares, representing an increase of 5.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 22.22% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 712K shares representing 0.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 548K shares, representing an increase of 23.09%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BPOST by 9.72% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 522K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.