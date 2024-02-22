ING Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of ING Groep NV (Symbol: ING) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.69, changing hands as high as $13.81 per share. ING Groep NV shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ING shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ING's low point in its 52 week range is $11 per share, with $15.22 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.72.

