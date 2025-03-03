News & Insights

ING Acquires Stake In Van Lanschot Kempen - Quick Facts

March 03, 2025 — 01:21 am EST

(RTTNews) - ING has reached an agreement with Reggeborgh Groep on the acquisition of a 17.6% stake in Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. Together with an existing 2.7% stake, ING will hold a 20.3% stake in Van Lanschot Kempen after completion.

ING has directly acquired a stake of 7.2%, bringing its stake in Van Lanschot Kempen to 9.9%. The remainder of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval. ING noted that the transaction is expected to have a minimal impact on CET1 ratio.

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
