ING Acquires Stake In Van Lanschot Kempen - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - ING has reached an agreement with Reggeborgh Groep on the acquisition of a 17.6% stake in Van Lanschot Kempen N.V. Together with an existing 2.7% stake, ING will hold a 20.3% stake in Van Lanschot Kempen after completion.

ING has directly acquired a stake of 7.2%, bringing its stake in Van Lanschot Kempen to 9.9%. The remainder of the transaction is subject to regulatory approval. ING noted that the transaction is expected to have a minimal impact on CET1 ratio.

