INFY Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Monday, shares of Infosys Ltd. (Symbol: INFY) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $18.95, changing hands as high as $18.97 per share. Infosys Ltd. shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFY shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, INFY's low point in its 52 week range is $16.39 per share, with $25.205 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.97.
Also see: George Soros Stock Picks
Funds Holding AVNS
AHP Options Chain
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.