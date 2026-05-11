Is InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

InfuSystems Holdings (INFU) is a stock many investors are watching right now. INFU is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. INFU has a P/S ratio of 1.19. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.4.

Finally, our model also underscores that INFU has a P/CF ratio of 11.46. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. INFU's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.20. INFU's P/CF has been as high as 14.94 and as low as 6.13, with a median of 10.60, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in InfuSystems Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, INFU looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

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InfuSystems Holdings, Inc. (INFU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.