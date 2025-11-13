Infratil Swings To H1 Profit

(RTTNews) - Infratil Ltd. (IFT.AX, IFUUF), a New Zealand-based infrastructure investment firm, on Thursday reported earnings in the first half of the year compared to a loss a year ago.

In addition, the firm narrowed the adjusted Proportionate Operational EBITDAF guidance range for the fiscal year 2026 on divestments. However, on a like-for-like basis, the range remains the same.

Infratil posted a net surplus attributable to owners of the Company of $605.7 million, or profit of 62.1 cents per share, compared with a loss of $247.3 million, or loss of 29.7 cents per share, a year ago. The growth reflected the increased CDC asset valuation and the Manawa Energy sale.

Infratil reported Net surplus from continuing operations to $351.3 million or 33.4 cents per share versus Net loss of $238.2 million or 29.3 cents per share, a year ago.

The firm swung to a Net surplus of $631.5 million from a net loss of $241.5 million in the prior year.

Proportionate operational EBITDAF of the firm went up 7% to NZ$514 million, mainly driven by Longroad Energy in the United States and CDC in Australasia.

Total revenue increased to $1,467.6 million from $1,410.1 million in the prior year.

Also, Infratil confirmed that it would pay a partially imputed interim dividend of 7.25 cents per share on 16 December. The dividend reinvestment plan will be available with a 2% discount applied to the strike price.

Looking ahead to FY26, Guidance for the like-for-like basis Proportionate Operational EBITDAF of NZ$1,000 to N$1,050 million is unchanged. However, adjusting for the announced divestments of RetireAustralia and Fortysouth, the firm constricted the guidance range to $960 to $1,000 million.

Also, Proportional Development EBITDAF guidance has been narrowed to expenditure of $85 to $100 million.

Infratil's Guidance for Proportionate capital expenditure for FY2026 is unchanged at NZ$2.2 to $2.6 billion.

Meanwhile, the firm also announced a $1 billion divestment target over the medium term with proceeds expected to be reinvested in Infratil's growth opportunities.

On Wednesday, the stocks had closed 0.42% higher at $7.14 on the NYSE.

