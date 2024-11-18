Infratil CFO Boosts Stake with Major Share Acquisition

Infratil Limited (IFUUF) has released an update.

Andrew Carroll, the Chief Financial Officer of Infratil Limited, has significantly increased his stake in the company by acquiring over 16,000 additional ordinary shares. These transactions, carried out on the open market, highlight a considerable investment totaling nearly $200,000 NZD. This move may reflect Carroll’s confidence in Infratil’s future performance and growth prospects.

