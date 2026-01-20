This Infrastructure Stock Could Turn $1,000 Into $25,642

Key Points

Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC)(NYSE: BIP) has been a wealth-creating machine since its formation in 2008. The global infrastructure operator has generated a nearly 14% annualized total return since its inception.

The infrastructure company is in a strong position to continue producing returns at that rate going forward. As a result, it could turn $1,000 into over $25,000 over the next quarter-century.

Brookfield's high-powered total return potential

Brookfield Infrastructure has grown its funds from operations (FFO) at a 14% compound annual rate from 2009 through 2024. That has helped power 9% compound annual dividend growth through last year. This combination of income and earnings growth has enabled Brookfield to produce a nearly 14% average annual total return since it went public in 2008. It has turned a $1,000 investment into about $10,140 during that 16-year period.

The company currently expects to grow its FFO per share by more than 10% annually over the long term. Growth drivers include inflation-linked rate increases, volume growth as the global economy expands, growth capital projects, and acquisitions. Brookfield has strategically positioned its portfolio to capitalize on several major growth megatrends, including AI infrastructure. That drives its view that it could deliver FFO per share growth of around 14% annually in the medium term. This robust earnings growth supports Brookfield's nearly 4%-yielding dividend, which it expects to boost at a 5% to 9% annual rate.

With Brookfield growing by more than 10% annually and offering a current yield of nearly 4%, it could deliver an average annual total return close to its historical average of 14%. At that rate, a $1,000 investment made today would be worth $25,642 in 25 years. Brookfield could produce even higher total returns if it delivers earnings growth closer to its historical average and benefits from valuation expansion.

Should you buy stock in Brookfield Infrastructure right now?

