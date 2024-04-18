Infosys To Acquire German Engineering R&D Services Provider In-tech

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - Infosys Ltd. (INFY) announced Thursday a definitive agreement to acquire Germany's in-tech, a leading Engineering R&D services provider focused on German automotive industry. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The acquisition is expected to close during the first half of fiscal 2025, subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approvals.

This strategic investment further strengthens Infosys' Engineering R&D capabilities and reaffirms its continued commitment to global clients to navigate their digital engineering journey.

The acquisition strengthens Infosys' footprint across Europe with the addition of in-tech's multidisciplinary team of 2200 people across locations in Germany, Austria, China, UK, and nearshore locations in Czech Republic, Romania, Spain, and India.

in-tech is an Engineering R&D services provider that shapes digitization in the automotive, rail transport and smart industry sectors. It develops solutions in e-mobility, connected and autonomous driving, electric vehicles (EV's), off-road vehicles and railroad.

in-tech offerings include system design, methodical consulting, advanced electronics platform development and validation of automotive specific software and hardware systems, infotainment, and experience validation.

