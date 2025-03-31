Markets

Infosys Partners With Linux Foundation To Advance Responsible AI In Networking

March 31, 2025 — 12:14 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Infosys Ltd (INFY), Monday announced that it has partnered with Linux Foundation Networking to promote Responsible AI and drive domain-specific AI adoption in global networks.

As part of this initiative, Infosys contributed its Responsible AI Toolkit and AI application development framework to two new networking projects, Salus and Essedum. Salus provides safeguards against AI risks like bias and privacy breaches, while Essedum accelerates AI integration in networking.

This collaboration aims to create open, unified AI frameworks, fostering innovation and efficiency. Infosys emphasized its commitment to ethical AI solutions, reinforcing its role in shaping responsible and effective AI-driven networking technologies.

