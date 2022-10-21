Infosys (INFY) to Streamline CIRCOR's IT Infrastructure

Infosys INFY recently announced that the global industrial product manufacturer, CIRCOR International, has selected it for accelerating the latter’s IT modernization journey. The company stated that the deal requires it to transform CIRCOR’s IT infrastructure, service desk and user support applications.

As part of the agreement, Infosys will help transform CIRCOR’s IT landscape and modernize its IT infrastructure by deploying SLA-based managed IT services and improving processes. The India-based IT services company will also modernize local data centers and cloud landscapes and bring agility to operations.

Additionally, Infosys will use ServiceNow as an IT service management platform to support CIRCOR's infrastructure, applications and operations. The IT modernization deal is expected to improve productivity and ensure significant cost-savings to CIRCOR.

Infosys has been reinforcing its digital-transformation capabilities to expand and solidify its position in the highly competitive environment. It enables its clients across more than 45 countries to create and execute strategies for their digital transformation. Such efforts in the digital-transformation business will aid the company in competing with peers like Accenture and Cognizant.

Last month, Infosys collaborated with Telenor Norway, a wholly owned telecommunications operator of Telenor, to accelerate the latter’s IT modernization journey in support of the 'Beyond Connectivity' program.

In the same month, Infosys collaborated with Bpost (Belgium Post), a postal operator and e-commerce logistics provider headquartered in Brussels, to provide cloud security solutions to identify and ensure rapid responses to suspicious security events.

Back-to-back contract wins are driving Infosys’ top line. In second-quarter fiscal 2023 results, the company’s revenues jumped 13.9% year over year to $4.56 billion.

However, Infosys’ near-term growth prospects are likely to be hurt as organizations are postponing their plans of investing in big and expensive technology products on growing global slowdown concerns amid the current macroeconomic challenges and geopolitical tensions.

Also, elevated operating expenses related to hiring employees, and sales and marketing strategies to capture more market share are likely to strain margins in the near term.

These, along with the rapid proliferation of customizable Internet-based software, have been hampering Infosys’ traditional outsourcing business. The challenges might weigh on the company’s profitability going ahead.

