Infosys To Implement Advanced Digital Workplace Solutions At RWE To Streamline Operations

July 28, 2025 — 07:04 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Infosys (INFY) announced a strategic collaboration with RWE, a German multinational energy company, to drive automated digital workplace transformation and improve operational efficiency. Leveraging Infosys Workplace Suite, the collaboration will implement solutions that automate processes and enable self-service options. Infosys has collaborated with RWE as a trusted partner for over 12 years.

Gülnaz Önes, Group CIO of RWE, said: "By leveraging modern technologies and aligning them with our sustainability and efficiency goals, we are streamlining operations, empowering our people, and creating value across RWE."

