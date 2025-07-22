Markets

Infosys Extends Collaboration With Agco To Support Operational Framework In IT, HR

July 22, 2025 — 09:14 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Infosys Ltd. (INFY) on Tuesday announced extension of its strategic partnership with Agco Corp. (AGCO) to provide future-ready operational framework to support IT infrastructure and HR operations.

The deal will help the agricultural equipment manufacturer to focus on user experience, automation, and streamlined, cost-effective processes.

Viren Shah, chief digital & information officer, AGCO said, "Our collaboration with Infosys helps us stay true to our Farmers First commitment by creating a smoother and more efficient system, so our teams can focus on what matters most: supporting farmers."

