Markets

Infosys BPM Launches Microsoft AI Agents Within Its Accounts Payable On Cloud Solution

May 30, 2025 — 06:43 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Infosys BPM, the business process management arm of Infosys (INFY), announced the launch of AI agents for invoice processing within its flagship Infosys Accounts Payable on Cloud solution. Powered by Infosys Topaz, the solution moves from a human-driven, AI-supported model to an autonomous AI-first approach. Powered by Microsoft's AI stack, the solution combines Azure AI Foundry and other LLMs with custom AI agents.

The solution was developed in collaboration with Americana Restaurants. Building on the successful deployment of Accounts Payable on Cloud solution for Americana, Infosys BPM is now integrating Agentic AI to make their invoice processing largely autonomous.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

INFY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.