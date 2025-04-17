Infosys To Acquire MRE Consulting, Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Infosys Ltd (INFY), Thursday announced that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire MRE Consulting Ltd., a Houston-headquartered provider of technology and business consulting services. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed.

The deal adds over 200 professionals with deep expertise in Energy/Commodity Trading and Risk Management platforms and frameworks. MRE's proprietary E/CTRM process models, covering multiple commodities and transport modes, are designed to streamline vendor selection, solution design, and implementation for trading projects.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of fiscal 2026.

INFY is currently trading at $15.88, down $0.70 or 4.22 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

