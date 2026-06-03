Information Services Group About To Put More Money In Your Pocket (III)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/26, Information Services Group Inc (Symbol: III) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.045, payable on 6/26/26. As a percentage of III's recent stock price of $4.48, this dividend works out to approximately 1.00%, so look for shares of Information Services Group Inc to trade 1.00% lower — all else being equal — when III shares open for trading on 6/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from III is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.02% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of III shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, III's low point in its 52 week range is $3.74 per share, with $6.4495 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.45.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, III makes up 3.31% of the Themes Generative AI ETF (Symbol: WISE) which is trading lower by about 0.8% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding III).

In Wednesday trading, Information Services Group Inc shares are currently down about 1.1% on the day.

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Further III Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.