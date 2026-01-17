Information to Gather if You're Divorcing After 50

Key Points

The demographic most likely to divorce is couples over 50.

Pursuing a divorce later in life comes with unique challenges.

No matter how old you are, there are steps you can take to streamline the divorce process.

A report from National Public Radio (NPR) found that overall divorce rates are down, except for one key demographic -- people over 50. If that's where your life is heading, you may find it all a little hard to believe. To this point, you've spent much of your adult life building a career, caring for other people, and planning for your eventual retirement. But no one ever said to you, "This is how you plan for divorce."

Given that divorce is rated as one of the biggest stressors you're likely to face in life, it seems like there should be ways to ease the burdon. While the following list won't cure whatever it is you're feeling at this moment, it may help you focus on getting organized and take a little sting out of legal proceedings.

The best time to gather documents is before someone asks for them.

Assets

One of the first things your attorney is likely to ask for is a comprehensive list of the assets you share with your soon-to-be ex. This includes:

Vehicles

Recreational vehicles

Boat

Shared bank accounts

Your home(s)

Investment properties

Life insurance policies

Stocks and bonds

Retirement accounts

Pensions

Annuities

Art

Jewelry

Antiques

You'll also be asked about debt, including:

Home loans

Personal loans

Car loans

Vehicles

Credit cards

And be prepared to provide any materials related to assets you consider your own. That includes:

Employer-sponsored retirement plans

Intellectual property (like books you've written or patents you've received)

Business documents and accounts

Self-employed retirement plans

Make it easier on yourself

Getting your ducks in a row ahead of time may not only cut down on the stress you feel as you're being peppered for documents but also allow you to get a better idea of what you (and your ex) are working with. For example, if you or your ex spent years as the family's primary breadwinner, assets may be a bit wonky, with one of you in a different financial situation than the other.

That's OK. The courts have seen everything. The important thing is to be honest about the assets you own, how much money you owe, and where the court can find a bottom-line picture of your overall financial situation. And being honest is much easier when you're not trying to remember things off the top of your head.

There's no denying the stress of divorce. One of the things you can do to be kind to yourself is to be as prepared as possible.

