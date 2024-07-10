Informatica (INFA) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Informatica Inc (Symbol: INFA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $28.71, changing hands as low as $28.52 per share. Informatica Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of INFA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, INFA's low point in its 52 week range is $18.03 per share, with $39.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $28.45.

