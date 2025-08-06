Informatica (INFA) Q2 Cloud ARR Up 28%

Key Points GAAP revenue came in at $407.3 million, topping analyst expectations by $5.5 million.

Cloud Subscription Annualized Recurring Revenue surged to $901.0 million, up 28.2% year-over-year.

Non-GAAP EPS fell to $0.18.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA), a leading provider of cloud data management solutions, released its results on August 6, 2025. The main headlines were a healthy revenue beat and robust growth in its core cloud business, though profit margins and earnings per share came in below expectations. GAAP revenue reached $407.3 million, ahead of analysts' $401.8 million GAAP estimate, Non-GAAP EPS fell to $0.18. Overall, the quarter signaled steady progress in Informatica’s transition to a cloud-first model, but also highlighted challenges from legacy operations and profit pressures.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.18 N/A $0.23 (21.7 %) Revenue (GAAP) $407.3 million $401.8 million $400.6 million 1.7 % Non-GAAP Operating Margin 26.9 % 28.7 % (1.8 pp) Adjusted Unlevered Free Cash Flow $58.7 million $71.2 million (17.5 %) Cloud Subscription Annualized Recurring Revenue $901.0 million $702.6 million 28.2 %

Company Snapshot and Key Success Areas

Informatica helps organizations manage, govern, and integrate their data across different environments, with a business centered on its Intelligent Data Management Cloud (IDMC) platform. This platform is designed to let enterprises unify and protect data in cloud and hybrid settings, offering automation and AI-powered insights through its CLAIRE engine and related tools.

The company's main strategy in recent years has been moving away from older, on-premises software solutions to cloud-based subscriptions. Success depends on growing usage of the IDMC platform, expanding AI features and automation, forging partnerships with major cloud providers, and broadening its customer base. Informatica’s focus on cloud-only solutions, integration with third-party cloud vendors, and continued product enhancement are all central to its growth plan.

Quarterly Highlights and Financial Performance

The quarter saw Informatica post $407.3 million in GAAP revenue, up 1.7% from the prior year and ahead of analyst estimates by $5.5 million. With Cloud Subscription Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) growing 28.2% year-over-year, reaching $901.0 million in Cloud Subscription Annual Recurring Revenue (Cloud Subscription ARR). Notably, cloud transaction volume rose 33% year-over-year to 128.2 trillion per month, signaling higher usage and platform engagement.

While revenue climbed, earnings fell short of expectations. Non-GAAP EPS dropped to $0.18. Operating margin (Non-GAAP) narrowed to 26.9% from 28.7% in Q2 2024. Adjusted unlevered free cash flow also declined to $58.7 million. These drops in profit metrics showcase the near-term pressures of legacy system attrition and ongoing investment needs.

Product innovation dominated the period. Informatica highlighted new launches like AI Agent Engineering and CLAIRE Copilot, digital assistants within its IDMC suite that help automate data tasks and integrate generative AI (AI that can create content or solutions). These enhancements are meant to simplify enterprise data handling and foster quicker adoption of AI capabilities across clients. Informatica’s partnerships remained a major theme this quarter. The company announced expanded ties with AWS, Databricks, Microsoft, NVIDIA, Oracle, Salesforce, and Snowflake, building more integrated solutions and increasing its access to new customers through large industry partners. These partner arrangements provide Informatica with distribution leverage and deepen its integration with major cloud data ecosystems.

The company’s transition away from legacy self-managed and maintenance contracts continues to pressure renewal and retention rates. The cloud customer base reached 2,509, up 7% year over year, while the Net Retention Rate (a measure of expansion within existing accounts) for the cloud segment softened to 120% (down from 126% in Q2 2024). The decline in maintenance renewal rates to 89% reflects the pace at which customers migrate away from on-premises systems. Informatica describes this shift as an “engineered decline,” and expects cloud to make up 58% of ARR by the end of FY2025. These trends are expected to lessen the headwinds to growth as legacy components shrink in importance.

Understanding Informatica’s Core Products

IDMC, or Intelligent Data Management Cloud, is a cloud-based software platform designed to help organizations unify, clean, secure, and analyze their data across different cloud and hybrid environments. It combines data integration, master data management, quality, governance, and security within one offering. This platform features Informatica’s proprietary AI engine, called CLAIRE, which powers automation, AI-driven recommendations, and generative AI functions (allowing natural language queries and automated data workflows). For example, CLAIRE Copilot acts as a digital assistant for building and automating data processes with less manual effort. These tools are designed to improve efficiency, reduce errors, and speed up data projects for enterprise customers. Informatica’s integration with major partners like AWS and Microsoft means its tools can work across many of the biggest public cloud platforms, enhancing appeal to large organizations with complex data needs.

Informatica also provides add-ons like master data management (organizing a company’s most important information), data governance (ensuring data accuracy and compliance), and app integration tools. By improving automation and AI features in its suite, Informatica aims to stay competitive as more enterprises focus on streamlining data work and adopting artificial intelligence at scale.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Strategic Direction

For this quarter, Informatica did not provide forward financial guidance due to the pending acquisition by Salesforce, which was announced in May 2025. Management cited the pending Salesforce transaction as the reason for withholding an outlook and did not host anearnings conference callfor this release.

Without guidance, investors have limited visibility on future growth or margin trends while Informatica remains a standalone entity. In the quarters ahead, the main factors to monitor include the pace of cloud ARR expansion, continued progression in cloud mix versus legacy revenue, and the adoption trajectory for new AI features in the product suite. The decline in cloud Net Retention Rate and increased churn in on-premise contracts deserve monitoring, as they highlight both the competitive environment and the transitional pressures on Informatica’s business model. INFA does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

