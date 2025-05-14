Markets
INFA

Informatica Enters New Strategic Agreement With Microsoft

May 14, 2025 — 08:51 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Informatica (INFA) announced a strategic agreement with Microsoft. Informatica and Microsoft are working closely to deliver unified, AI-powered solutions that combine Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform with key Microsoft services, including Microsoft Fabric and Microsoft Azure. Informatica's cloud data management platform is available as a SaaS offering on Azure and via Azure Marketplace.

Scott Guthrie, Executive Vice President, Cloud + AI Group, Microsoft, said: "Using Informatica's Intelligent Data Management Cloud platform, combined with the unified data and analytics platform experience of Microsoft Fabric and scale of Microsoft Azure, organizations will have a holistic view of their data estate and dramatically reduce time to value."

RTTNews
