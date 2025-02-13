Informatica Corp Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Informatica Corp (INFA) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $9.75 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $64.26 million, or $0.21 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Informatica Corp reported adjusted earnings of $128.6 million or $0.41 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.8% to $428.3 million from $445.2 million last year.

Informatica Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $9.75 Mln. vs. $64.26 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue: $428.3 Mln vs. $445.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $380 to $400 mln

The company expects full-year 2025 revenues of $1.670 billion to $1.720 billion.

