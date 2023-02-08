Informatica Corp Q4 Loss decreases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Informatica Corp (INFA) revealed Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$4.4 million, or -$0.02 per share. This compares with -$66.3 million, or -$0.25 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.21 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.9% to $398.8 million from $406.7 million last year.

Informatica Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): -$4.4 Mln. vs. -$66.3 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): -$0.02 vs. -$0.25 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.21 -Revenue (Q4): $398.8 Mln vs. $406.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $352-$362 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.