Informatica Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Informatica Corp (INFA):

Earnings: -$13.99 million in Q3 vs. $79.28 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.05 in Q3 vs. $0.27 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Informatica Corp reported adjusted earnings of $88.95 million or $0.28 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.30 per share Revenue: $422.48 million in Q3 vs. $408.56 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $448 - $468 Mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.660 - $1.680 Bln

