Informatica Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Informatica Corp (INFA):

Earnings: $79.3 million in Q3 vs. -$15.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.27 in Q3 vs. -$0.06 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Informatica Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.27 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.23 per share Revenue: $408.6 million in Q3 vs. $372.0 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $420-$440 mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.57-$1.59 bln

