Informatica Corp Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Informatica Corp (INFA):

Earnings: $1.34 million in Q1 vs. $9.3 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.00 in Q1 vs. $0.03 in the same period last year. Revenue: $403.9 million in Q1 vs. $388.6 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $391 - $411 mln Full year revenue guidance: $1.670 - $1.720 bln

