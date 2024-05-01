Informatica Corp Q1 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Informatica Corp (INFA):

Earnings: $9.3 million in Q1 vs. -$116.4 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.03 in Q1 vs. -$0.41 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Informatica Corp reported adjusted earnings of $69.2 million or $0.22 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.21 per share Revenue: $388.6 million in Q1 vs. $365.4 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.