Informatica Appoints Michael McLaughlin As CFO; Reaffirms Q4, FY Outlook

(RTTNews) - Informatica (INFA) said that it has appointed Michael McLaughlin as its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer effective January 16, 2023. The company reaffirmed fourth quarter and full-year 2022 financial outlook.

McLaughlin succeeds Eric Brown, who has notified the Informatica Board of Directors of his intention to step down to pursue other opportunities. Brown's departure follows more than four years as Informatica's Chief Financial Officer. Brown will remain a consultant to the company through March 31, 2023, to support a seamless transition.

McLaughlin joins Informatica from FICO, where he has served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer since August 2019. Prior to FICO, McLaughlin spent 26 years in investment banking, advising leading technology, financial services and real estate companies on a wide range of strategic and financial topics, most recently serving as Managing Director and Head of Technology Corporate Finance at Morgan Stanley.

The company still expects non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $93 million to $103 million and total revenues of $398 million to $408 million for fourth quarter.

The company still expects non-GAAP operating income to be in the range of $330 million to $340 million and total revenues of $1.505 billion to $1.515 billion for fiscal year 2022.

