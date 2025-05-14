Informatica And Salesforce Expand Partnership To Power AI Agents With Deep Customer Data

(RTTNews) - Informatica (INFA), a leader in AI-driven cloud data management, announced an expanded partnership with Salesforce to integrate its Intelligent Data Management Cloud with Salesforce's Agentforce — a digital labor platform supporting autonomous AI agents.

This integration aims to enhance customer experience by embedding enriched, real-time data into AI-powered workflows.

Central to the integration is Informatica's Master Data Management (MDM), which consolidates customer data into accurate "golden records" from across enterprise systems. These records will enrich Agentforce AI agents for both sales and service teams, enabling more personalized, compliant, and efficient customer interactions.

Planned features include rich customer profiles that encompass behavioral data, preferences, and compliance status (such as GDPR), enhanced support tools designed to deliver context-driven service and improve customer satisfaction, and a unified 360° view of customers to enable personalized engagement and strengthen sales strategies.

Salesforce's SVP of Business Development, Tyler Carlson, highlighted the role of Informatica's MDM in grounding AI interactions in quality data. Rik Tamm-Daniels, Informatica's GVP of Strategic Ecosystems, emphasized the practical impact of integrating reliable enterprise data with Agentforce.

The new MDM SaaS tools for Agentforce are expected to launch on Salesforce AppExchange in the second half of 2025.

INFA is currently trading at $19.5, or 0.13% higher on the NYSE.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.