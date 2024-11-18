News & Insights

Infomedia Ltd Reports Strong FY24 Financial Growth

November 18, 2024 — 06:48 pm EST

Infomedia Ltd (AU:IFM) has released an update.

Infomedia Ltd reported a robust financial performance for FY24, with an 8% increase in total revenue to $140.8 million and a 17% rise in underlying cash EBITDA to $33 million. The company also noted significant contract renewals and expanded its footprint in key international markets, while earnings per share surged by 33%. Despite some challenges in revenue timing due to changing economic conditions, Infomedia maintains a strong balance sheet with no debt.

