Infomedia Ltd Reports Strong FY24 Financial Growth

Infomedia Ltd reported a robust financial performance for FY24, with an 8% increase in total revenue to $140.8 million and a 17% rise in underlying cash EBITDA to $33 million. The company also noted significant contract renewals and expanded its footprint in key international markets, while earnings per share surged by 33%. Despite some challenges in revenue timing due to changing economic conditions, Infomedia maintains a strong balance sheet with no debt.

