Infobird Spikes On New Business Agreement For Software Development

December 19, 2023 — 10:07 am EST

(RTTNews) - Infobird Co., Ltd (IFBD) shares are progressing more than 32 percent on Tuesday morning trade after the company announced that a $1.8 million new business cooperation in software development has been signed. The company has not revealed the partner's identity.

Further, the company said it will expand its business to the SaaS segmented scenarios, to penetrate the call center SaaS business into specific scenes and seek better opportunities.

Currently, shares are at $1.78, up 32.09 percent from the previous close of $1.35 on a volume of 10,344,331.

