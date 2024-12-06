Infobird Co. Boosts Stake in Pure Tech

Infobird Co (IFBD) has released an update.
Infobird Co., Ltd, a Nasdaq-listed company, has entered into an agreement to acquire 32% of Pure Tech Global Limited for approximately $25.7 million. The purchase will be paid in cash and a convertible promissory note, enhancing Infobird’s equity stake in Pure Tech to 97%. This strategic move could potentially boost Infobird’s market positioning and investor interest.
