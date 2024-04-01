Inflation Warnings as Gold Continues to Climb

A mostly graphical daily curated roundup of the markets and the economy from Nasdaq's IR team.

| "Q1 price winners…cocoa 133%, bitcoin 69%, Nikkei 20%, "Magnificent 7" 17%, oil 16%, SPX 10%;

Q1 losers…30-year UST-4%, Swiss franc -7%, Japan yen -7%, iron ore -20%."

-BofA's Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show

* source: BofA's Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show

| "As shown in the chart of the week, U.S. large-cap stocks continued their dominance, outshining other asset classes with a 10.6% return." -JPM AM

* source: JPM AM

| at the index level, P/Es are starting to screen rich...overvalued by almost every measure relative to history...

"S&P 500 expensive on 19/20 metrics" -BofA's Savita

* source: JPM AM

| Wall Street cheering easy money + loose financial conditions + economy not as bad as feared. Piper Sandler investor poll:

* source: Piper Sandler

| inflation + geopolitical risk warning as safe haven asset rallying?

* source: John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management

| Last week = resurgence in smaller + less profitable stocks...and at the expense of this year’s best performers

"The tug-of-war between these two groups is at the center of the positioning debate in ’24. Many investors find themselves in either the

camp of “owning momentum and concerned it is going to reverse” or “owning small and hoping for a trend reversal”." -Piper Sandler

* source: Piper Sandler

| #QualityMatters | momentum trade = high quality & profitable stocks

* source: Piper Sandler

| Food for thought: "…big motivation for Fed to cut rates to constrain surge in interest cost" | inflationary pressure a norm as fiscal policy expands...?

* source: BofA's Michael Hartnett, The Flow Show

1) KEY TAKEAWAYS

1) Equities MIXED | Dollar + Gold + TYields HIGHER | Oil LOWER

DJ -0.3% S&P500 +0.1% Nasdaq +0.6% R2K -0.4%

Stoxx Europe 600 CLOSED APAC stocks LOWER, 10YR TYield = 4.285%

Dollar HIGHER, Gold $2,243, WTI -0%, $83; Brent -0%, $87, Bitcoin $70,028

2) Key Economic Indicators Released Last Week:

inflation still slightly elevated....

consumer sentiment has been improving

"High-end consumers are pulling up broad confidence, with stocks up 10% in 1Q, helping support consumer spending … thank the Fed’s dovish talk." -Piper Sandler

* source: John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management

3) THIS WEEK:

busy macro calendar with Friday's jobs report the highlight

* source: Grindstone Intelligence

2) MARKETS, MACRO, CORPORATE NEWS

Who wouldn’t like prices to start falling? Careful what you wish for- AP

Careful what you wish for- Half a million California workers will get $20 minimum wage , starting today- NPR

, starting today- Baltimore to open temporary shipping route around key bridge wreckage- NYT

around key bridge wreckage- Baltimore ship accident has east coast ports scrambling to absorb cargo- BBG

to absorb cargo- Caixin survey: China’s March factory activity most robust in 13 months- CNBC

in 13 months- Japan's Fin Min: 'speculative' moves in currency market impacting yen- RTRS

impacting yen- Iron ore swings near $100 as traders mull fragile China recovery-BBG

as traders Turkey’s Erdoğan suffers blow in crucial mayoral election s- POL

in s- Protesters call for Netanyahu to leave office -NYT

Anglo American’s embattled new boss : ‘I’m not shy. Thoughtful isn’t shy’- TIMES

: ‘I’m not shy. Thoughtful isn’t shy’- Microsoft and OpenAI plot $100 billion Stargate AI Supercomputer-INFO

plot Formula One-owner Liberty to unveil £3.5bn takeover of MotoGP-SKY

of Activist investor Ancora wins two board seats at Elanco- BBG

at Elanco- Wall Street enters race for Unilever ice cream float- MONEY

float- Lambastes sale process, unveils strategy if Browning West wins- BBG

if Browning West wins- Browning West leading the charge Gildan shareholder battle fired CEO- TGM

battle fired CEO- China's SAIC aims to slash jobs at GM , VW ventures and EV unit- RTRS

, and unit- Nippon Steel’s new chief says deal will only strengthen US steel-BBG

will only Huge AI funding leads to hype ‘grifting’, warns DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis- FT

warns DeepMind’s Demis Hassabis- Tesla raises prices of Model Y cars in US by $1,000-RTRS

in US by Tesla China price hike meets slew of cuts from other carmakers- BBG

from other carmakers- Microsoft to separate Teams and Office globally amid antitrust scrutiny- RTRS

amid antitrust scrutiny- Ready or not, self-driving semi-trucks are coming America’s highways-WASHPO

Oil/Energy Headlines: 1) Saudi Arabia may hike May crude oil prices to Asia-RTRS2) US crude output falls 6% in January due to severe cold, EIA says-RTRS 3) US oil suppliers muscling into OPEC+ markets all over the world-BBG 4) U.S. considers allowing limited oil business to continue in Venezuela-WASHPO 5) Russia plans to cut diesel export by sea in April to 5-month low-BBG 6) Zelenskiy vows drone strikes on Russia despite US dissent-BBG 7) Netanyahu, ahead of surgery, vows Israel will invade Rafah, despite pressure from Ramadan, US-FOX 8) Granholm eyes talks with Big Tech on AI power needs-AXIOS