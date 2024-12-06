Inflation-Protected Annuities: A Shield Against Rising Costs

It may not be at the top of your mind right now. However, when planning for your retirement, inflation needs to be taken into account. The reason? Over time, inflation erodes the purchasing power of your savings like a silent thief in the night. As prices rise, inflation is especially damaging to retirees who are on fixed incomes.

Traditionally, annuities provide a steady flow of income. However, they do not always account for inflation’s corrosive effects. Luckily, inflation-protected annuities (IPAs) offer a solution.

Here, we’ll look at inflation-protected annuities and how they work. We will also discuss their advantages and disadvantages, and how they might fit into your retirement plan.

What Is an Inflation-Protected Annuity (IPA)?

An inflation-protected annuity guarantees that your income keeps up with costs as they rise. With IPAs, you get inflation-adjusted payouts, ensuring that your buying power doesn’t go down.

A key characteristic of IPAs is their ability to provide real returns that keep pace with inflation or exceed it. Linked to an inflation index, these annuities prevent retirees from losing their purchasing power as they age.

Retirement savings vehicles, such as IPAs, are becoming increasingly popular as inflation concerns grow among retirees.

How Do Inflation-Protected Annuities Work?

IPAs function similarly to traditional annuities, but with one critical difference: their payments increase over time as inflation increases. Typically, they work like this;

An IPA connects the annuity payments to an inflation index, like the Consumer Price Index (CPI). Your annuity payments will increase as the CPI rises. As a result, your income stays in line with rising expenses.

Types of Annuities and IPAs

Here are two types of annuities we should briefly review before going further into IPAs;

Deferred annuities . You invest a lump sum today, and the money grows tax-deferred until you withdraw it. An inflation protection rider can be added to your deferred annuity when it is annuitized (converted to a stream of income).

You invest a lump sum today, and the money grows tax-deferred until you withdraw it. An inflation protection rider can be added to your deferred annuity when it is annuitized (converted to a stream of income). Immediate annuities. In an immediate annuity, you invest a lump sum, and the insurance company begins paying you immediately. A built-in inflation protection feature is available in immediate annuities.

Riders: The Building Blocks of IPAs

An inflation protection feature is usually added to a standard annuity as a rider. Annuity riders allow the base contract to be customized to suit specific needs, enhancing its benefits.

When you purchase an immediate annuity or an annuity that is being converted to payments, you can attach an inflation-protection rider. By tying the annual payment increases to the CPI, the rider protects your income from inflationary pressures.

Advantages of Inflation-Protected Annuities

IPAs have several benefits, including;

Hedge against inflation . The primary benefit of IPAs is that they protect purchasing power. During times of inflation, they increase payments to maintain retirees’ standard of living.

The primary benefit of IPAs is that they protect purchasing power. During times of inflation, they increase payments to maintain retirees’ standard of living. Predictable income. In the same way as traditional annuities, IPAs provide guaranteed income for life or a specified period. Over time, this income will remain relevant due to inflation protection.

In the same way as traditional annuities, IPAs provide guaranteed income for life or a specified period. Over time, this income will remain relevant due to inflation protection. Personal pension. IPAs function as a “personal pension,” providing retirees with a reliable income stream that incorporates inflation adjustments.

Drawbacks of Inflation-Protected Annuities

At the same time, IPAs also have some disadvantages, such as;

Lower initial payments. The most significant downside to IPAs is their lower starting income. By reducing the initial payout, insurers compensate for future inflation adjustments.

The most significant downside to IPAs is their lower starting income. By reducing the initial payout, insurers compensate for future inflation adjustments. Cost of protection. A traditional annuity may provide a higher payout than an IPA if inflation remains low. As a result, those who expect minimal inflation may find the cost of inflation insurance to be a drawback.

A traditional annuity may provide a higher payout than an IPA if inflation remains low. As a result, those who expect minimal inflation may find the cost of inflation insurance to be a drawback. Complexity. Due to varying terms, inflation caps, and provider differences, comparing IPA options can be challenging.

Is an Inflation-Protected Annuity Right for You?

An IPA may be a good fit for your retirement plan based on many factors, such as your financial situation, retirement goals, and inflation outlook. The following are some things to consider;

Your inflation concerns. IPAs can provide peace of mind if you’re worried about inflation eroding your retirement income. Those who anticipate significant inflation in the future will especially benefit from it.

IPAs can provide peace of mind if you’re worried about inflation eroding your retirement income. Those who anticipate significant inflation in the future will especially benefit from it. Longevity planning. As inflation-adjusted payments grow over time, IPAs can offer greater value over time for retirees with a long life expectancy.

As inflation-adjusted payments grow over time, IPAs can offer greater value over time for retirees with a long life expectancy. Diversification . With an IPA, you can complement other investments that may not be as inflation-resistant with stability and balance.

With an IPA, you can complement other investments that may not be as inflation-resistant with stability and balance. Budget flexibility. An IPA may be worth the short-term sacrifice if you can manage with lower initial payments.

Even though IPAs can be valuable tools for retirement planning, they aren’t a one-size-fits-all approach. For the best decision for your future, take into account your individual circumstances and speak with a financial professional.

FAQs

What does inflation mean for your retirement?

Over time, inflation causes prices to rise for goods and services. As a result, your purchasing power – what you can buy – decreases with time. This can be a significant concern for retirees, whose fixed incomes cannot keep up with cost increases.

Can annuity payments increase with inflation?

Typically, annuity payments do not increase with inflation. Generally, once you start receiving a regular payment, the dollar amount remains the same. There are, however, a variety of ways to reduce the effect of inflation on your retirement savings.

What is an inflation-adjusted annuity?

The purpose of IPAs is to combat the effects of inflation. Typically, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) sets the minimum payment, which is adjusted annually. By doing this, you ensure that your income keeps pace with rising prices.

How do inflation-adjusted annuities work?

Similar to regular fixed annuities, inflation-adjusted annuities provide payments for life or a specified period, with adjustments based on increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The CPI may lead to a decline in payments. However, most contracts contain a minimum that prevents decreases below a certain level, though there are limitations.

Due to inflation protection, these annuities often come with lower initial payments than regular annuities.

How do I choose an inflation-protected annuity?

There are several factors to consider when choosing an IPA;

Your financial goals. How much income will you need in retirement? What is your level of risk tolerance?

How much income will you need in retirement? What is your level of risk tolerance? The inflation index. In order to adjust your payments, what index will be used?

In order to adjust your payments, what index will be used? The insurer’s financial strength. What is the financial stability of the insurance company offering the annuity?

What is the financial stability of the insurance company offering the annuity? The fees and expenses. Are there any fees associated with annuities?

Image Credit: Kaboompics.com; Pexels

The post Inflation-Protected Annuities: A Shield Against Rising Costs appeared first on Due.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.