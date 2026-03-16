InflaRx Receives Nasdaq Minimum Bid Price Notice

(RTTNews) - InflaRx N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company (IFRX), announced that it has received a notice from Nasdaq indicating non-compliance with the minimum bid price and listing rules.

Over the last 30 consecutive business days, the bid price for the company's shares had closed below the minimum of $1.00 per share required for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

The company has an initial 180-calendar-day period, or time until September 7, 2026, to regain compliance.

If the company fails to regain compliance with the minimum bid price and listing rule 5450(a) and 5810(c)(3)(A), within the allowed period, it may apply to move its listing from the Nasdaq Global Select Market to the Nasdaq Capital Market, provided it meets all other listing requirements except the bid price rule.

Such a transfer would provide the firm with an additional 180 calendar days, or until March 8, 2027, to regain compliance.

While the notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading, InflaRx now intends to monitor the bid price of its shares and consider available options to regain compliance.

Notably, the company previously regained compliance with a similar minimum bid price requirement on September 12, 2025.

InflaRx's lead program, Izicopan (INF904), an oral C5aR inhibitor, is being developed for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa (HS), and has shown therapeutic potential in Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical studies, according to the firm.

InflaRx has also developed Vilobelimab, a C5a inhibitor, which was granted Emergency Use Authorisation (EUA) by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of coronavirus disease 19 (COVID-19) in hospitalised adults when initiated within 48 hours of receiving invasive mechanical ventilation (IMV), or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) in 2023.

Vilobelimab is also approved by the European Commission for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2-induced ARDS, and the firm is currently considering commercial partnering and distribution options in the EU.

The company was also exploring Vilobelimab in a phase 3 trial for ulcerative pyoderma gangrenosum, a rare, inflammatory skin disease, but the trial was terminated last year due to futility. However, the company plans to discuss a potential development path with the FDA, likely in collaboration with a partner.

The firm is also developing IFX002, which is in preclinical studies for optimised use in chronic inflammatory indications.

Also, InflaRx is scheduled to report its full-year 2025 results on March 19, 2026.

IFRX has traded between $0.71 and $1.94 in the last year. The stock closed Friday's trade at $0.94, down 3.56%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.