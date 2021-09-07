Infinity Pharma Names Robert Ilaria As CMO And Brian Schwartz To Board - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (INFI) announced Tuesday the appointment of Robert Ilaria, Jr. as Chief Medical Officer. In addition, Brian Schwartz will be transitioning from his role as Consulting Chief Physician to the Infinity Board of Directors.

Ilaria joins Infinity from Bristol Myers Squibb where he was most recently the CTLA-4 Development Program Leader. He was previously Executive Medical Director, Global Clinical Research and Development at Celgene and Program Lead Physician for the PD-1 inhibitor tislelizumab partnership with BeiGene.

Schwartz has over 25 years of experience as a drug development expert in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries and has served as Infinity's consulting Chief Physician since early 2020.

He was previously at ArQule for 10 years where he served as CMO prior to the acquisition by Merck & Co. of ArQule in late 2019. He has also served in senior leadership roles at Ziopharm Oncology, Inc., Bayer AG, and LeoLabs, Inc.

