INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES Earnings Results: $INR Reports Quarterly Earnings

INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES ($INR) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported earnings of -$2.27 per share, missing estimates of $0.62 by $2.89. The company also reported revenue of $85,170,000, beating estimates of $80,092,282 by $5,077,718.

INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES Insider Trading Activity

INFINITY NATURAL RESOURCES insiders have traded $INR stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $INR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCOTT GIESELMAN purchased 50,000 shares for an estimated $1,000,000

STEVEN D GRAY purchased 15,000 shares for an estimated $300,000

DAVID P POOLE purchased 12,500 shares for an estimated $250,000

SARAH JAMES purchased 2,500 shares for an estimated $50,000

