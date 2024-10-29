News & Insights

Infinity Mining Limited’s Financial Maneuvers Amidst Challenges

October 29, 2024 — 09:57 pm EDT

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited reported a challenging quarter ending September 2024, with operating cash flows showing a deficit, largely due to staff and administrative costs. Despite these challenges, the company bolstered its financial position through financing activities, securing net proceeds of $322,000. Investors may find interest in the company’s proactive steps in managing cash flows and securing funds for future operations.

