Infinity Mining Issues New Unquoted Equity Options

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 20 million unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring in October 2027 at an exercise price of $0.029. This move, effective from October 30, 2024, is part of previously disclosed transactions and offers potential growth opportunities for investors interested in long-term stock options. The issuance highlights Infinity Mining’s strategic financial maneuvers aimed at enhancing its market position.

