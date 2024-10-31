Infinity Mining Issues New Unquoted Equity Options

News & Insights

October 31, 2024 — 10:17 pm EDT

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited has announced the issuance of 20 million unquoted equity securities, specifically options expiring in October 2027 at an exercise price of $0.029. This move, effective from October 30, 2024, is part of previously disclosed transactions and offers potential growth opportunities for investors interested in long-term stock options. The issuance highlights Infinity Mining’s strategic financial maneuvers aimed at enhancing its market position.

