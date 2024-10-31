News & Insights

Infinity Mining Expands Market Presence with New ASX Quotation

Infinity Mining Limited (AU:IMI) has released an update.

Infinity Mining Limited has announced the quotation of over 105 million fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX), increasing its market presence and potentially enhancing its stock liquidity. This move follows previous transactions and aligns with the company’s growth strategy. Investors in the financial markets may find this development significant as it could influence Infinity Mining’s stock performance.

