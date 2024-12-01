Infinity Mining Expands with Cangai Copper Acquisition

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Infinity Mining Limited has received shareholder approval for its acquisition of the Cangai Copper Project from Castillo Copper Ltd, marking a significant expansion in its portfolio. The historic Cangai Copper Mine, known for its high-grade copper, gold, and silver production, is set to undergo extensive exploration and development. This acquisition is expected to enhance Infinity’s growth prospects in the copper sector, promising substantial value for shareholders.

For further insights into AU:CCZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.