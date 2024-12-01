News & Insights

Stocks

Infinity Mining Expands with Cangai Copper Acquisition

December 01, 2024 — 08:40 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Castillo Copper Ltd. (AU:CCZ) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Infinity Mining Limited has received shareholder approval for its acquisition of the Cangai Copper Project from Castillo Copper Ltd, marking a significant expansion in its portfolio. The historic Cangai Copper Mine, known for its high-grade copper, gold, and silver production, is set to undergo extensive exploration and development. This acquisition is expected to enhance Infinity’s growth prospects in the copper sector, promising substantial value for shareholders.

For further insights into AU:CCZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.