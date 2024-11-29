News & Insights

Infini Resources Gains Shareholder Support for Exploration Goals

November 29, 2024 — 03:08 am EST

Infini Resources Ltd. (AU:I88) has released an update.

Infini Resources Ltd has successfully passed all resolutions at its Annual General Meeting, signaling strong shareholder support. The company, which focuses on exploring uranium and lithium in Canada and Western Australia, aims to enhance shareholder value through its diverse mineral assets. Investors are keeping a keen eye on Infini’s growth potential in the energy metals sector.

