Infineon Technologies To Buy GaN Systems For US$830 Mln

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) said it agreed to buy GaN Systems Inc. for US$830 million.

GaN Systems is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, and has more than 200 employees.

The planned acquisition of GaN Systems in an all-cash transaction will be funded from existing liquidity, Infineon said.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.

