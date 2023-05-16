Infineon Buys Swedish Tiny Machine Learning Firm Imagimob For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY), a German semiconductor company, Tuesday announced that it has acquired Stockholm-based startup Imagimob AB. Both parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the deal.

Imagimob offers Tiny Machine Learning and Automated Machine Learning or AutoML solutions. It is a platform provider for Machine Learning solutions for edge devices. Imagimob is a development platform for the swift and easy end-to-end development of Edge AI applications for devices with constrained resources.

With the acquisition, Infineon advances its position in Machine Learning solution and significantly complements its AI offerings. The firm also expects to strengthen its offering in embedded AI solutions.

Thomas Rosteck, President of Infineon's Connected Secure Systems division, said, "Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning respectively are about to largely enter every embedded application and thus enable new functionalities. With Imagimob's outstanding platform and its expertise in developing robust machine learning solutions for edge devices, we further strengthen our ability to enable new levels of control and energy efficiency on our products while preserving privacy."

