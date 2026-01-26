Markets

INFICON Expects Stable Sales In FY25

January 26, 2026 — 10:28 am EST

(RTTNews) - INFICON Holding AG (IFCN.SW) on Monady said it expects full-year 2025 sales of around $673.7 million, compared with $671.0 million in the prior year. Operating income is expected to come in at approximately $112.3 million, down from $136.0 million in 2024.

Looking ahead, INFICON said its Annual General Meeting will be held on April 22, 2026, with first-quarter 2026 results scheduled for release on April 24, 2026.

ICFN.SW is currently trading at CHF 125.60, down CHF 2.20 or 1.72 percent on the SIX Swiss Exchange.

