Indutrade Q3 Net Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Indutrade (INDT.ST) reported that its third quarter net profit declined to 674 million Swedish kronor from 700 million kronor, prior year. Earnings per share was 1.85 kronor compared to 1.92 kronor. EBITA was 1.1 billion kronor compared to 1.2 billion kronor.

Net sales were 7.8 billion kronor compared to 8.0 billion kronor, a year ago, corresponding to a decrease of 2%, of which 1% was organic. Order intake increased by 3% and amounted to 7.7 billion kronor. Organic order growth was 3%, for the quarter.

