Industry Comparison: Evaluating Tesla Against Competitors In Automobiles Industry

In today's rapidly changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, it is vital for investors and industry enthusiasts to carefully evaluate companies. In this article, we will perform a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) against its key competitors in the Automobiles industry. By analyzing important financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, we aim to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

Tesla Background

Tesla is a vertically integrated battery electric vehicle automaker and developer of autonomous driving software. The company has multiple vehicles in its fleet, which include luxury and midsize sedans, crossover SUVs, a light truck, and a semi-truck. Tesla also plans to begin selling more affordable vehicles, and a sports car. Global deliveries in 2023 were a little over 1.8 million vehicles. The company also sells batteries for stationary storage for residential and commercial properties including utilities and solar panels and solar roofs for energy generation. Tesla also owns a fast-charging network.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Tesla Inc 57.94 9.91 7.55 2.26% $3.25 $4.58 2.3% Toyota Motor Corp 7.34 1.02 0.79 3.81% $2464.05 $2428.45 12.24% General Motors Co 5.56 0.81 0.35 4.32% $7.33 $6.24 7.2% Honda Motor Co Ltd 6.73 0.57 0.36 3.02% $759.62 $1196.38 16.86% Ford Motor Co 11.57 1.01 0.25 4.24% $4.24 $4.56 6.35% Li Auto Inc 14.58 2.37 1.12 1.77% $1.22 $6.18 10.56% Thor Industries Inc 21.55 1.41 0.56 2.88% $0.23 $0.42 -4.36% Winnebago Industries Inc 22.23 1.31 0.63 2.19% $0.06 $0.12 -12.74% Average 12.79 1.21 0.58 3.18% $462.39 $520.34 5.16%

When analyzing Tesla, the following trends become evident:

At 57.94, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio significantly exceeds the industry average by 4.53x, suggesting a premium valuation relative to industry peers.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 9.91 relative to the industry average by 8.19x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

With a relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 7.55, which is 13.02x the industry average, the stock might be considered overvalued based on sales performance.

The company has a lower Return on Equity (ROE) of 2.26%, which is 0.92% below the industry average. This indicates potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits, which could be attributed to various factors.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $3.25 Billion, which is 0.01x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

The company has lower gross profit of $4.58 Billion, which indicates 0.01x below the industry average. This potentially indicates lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 2.3%, which is much lower than the industry average of 5.16%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Tesla in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Tesla is in a relatively stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers, as evidenced by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

This implies that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity.

Key Takeaways

For Tesla, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to its industry peers, indicating that the stock may be overvalued based on these metrics. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Tesla lags behind its competitors, suggesting lower profitability and growth potential relative to industry standards.

