Industry Comparison: Evaluating Super Micro Computer Against Competitors In Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) in relation to its major competitors in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Super Micro Computer Background

Super Micro Computer Inc provides high-performance server technology services to cloud computing, data center, Big Data, high-performance computing, and "Internet of Things" embedded markets. Its solutions include server, storage, blade and workstations to full racks, networking devices, and server management software. The firm follows a modular architectural approach, which provides flexibility to deliver customized solutions. The Company operates in one operating segment that develops and provides high-performance server solutions based upon an innovative, modular and open-standard architecture. More than half of the firm's revenue is generated in the United States, with the rest coming from Europe, Asia, and other regions.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Super Micro Computer Inc 20.52 4.41 1.66 6.68% $0.36 $0.6 37.87% Apple Inc 34.51 51.68 9.12 30.44% $28.2 $39.68 4.87% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co 14.62 1.21 0.94 2.34% $1.23 $2.44 10.11% NetApp Inc 24.15 27.20 4.10 23.9% $0.38 $1.1 7.61% Pure Storage Inc 118.63 11.55 5.95 2.52% $0.08 $0.54 10.91% Eastman Kodak Co 8.71 0.41 0.41 2.09% $0.05 $0.06 -9.49% Immersion Corp 4.92 1.24 1.75 13.41% $0.03 $0.06 1323.8% AstroNova Inc 15.87 1.09 0.67 -0.34% $0.0 $0.01 14.12% Average 31.63 13.48 3.28 10.62% $4.28 $6.27 194.56%

table { width: 100%; border-collapse: collapse; font-family: Arial, sans-serif; font-size: 14px; } th, td { padding: 8px; text-align: left; } th { background-color: #293a5a; color: #fff; text-align: left; } tr:nth-child(even) { background-color: #f2f4f8; } tr:hover { background-color: #e1e4ea; } td:nth-child(3), td:nth-child(5) { text-align: left; } .dividend-amount { font-weight: bold; color: #0d6efd; } .dividend-frequency { font-size: 12px; color: #6c757d; }

Through an analysis of Super Micro Computer, we can infer the following trends:

The stock's Price to Earnings ratio of 20.52 is lower than the industry average by 0.65x, suggesting potential value in the eyes of market participants.

The current Price to Book ratio of 4.41, which is 0.33x the industry average, is substantially lower than the industry average, indicating potential undervaluation.

The Price to Sales ratio is 1.66, which is 0.51x the industry average. This suggests a possible undervaluation based on sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 6.68% is 3.94% below the industry average, suggesting potential inefficiency in utilizing equity to generate profits.

Compared to its industry, the company has lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $360 Million, which is 0.08x below the industry average, potentially indicating lower profitability or financial challenges.

With lower gross profit of $600 Million, which indicates 0.1x below the industry average, the company may experience lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 37.87%, which is much lower than the industry average of 194.56%, the company is experiencing a notable slowdown in sales expansion.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio assesses the extent to which a company relies on borrowed funds compared to its equity.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining Super Micro Computer in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Super Micro Computer exhibits a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector, as indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.4.

This suggests that the company has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive aspect for investors.

Key Takeaways

For Super Micro Computer in the Technology Hardware, Storage & Peripherals industry, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all low compared to its peers, indicating potential undervaluation. However, the low ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth suggest weaker financial performance relative to industry competitors. This combination of low valuation multiples and weak operational metrics may warrant further investigation into the company's financial health and growth prospects.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.