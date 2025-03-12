Industry Comparison: Evaluating NVIDIA Against Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

In the ever-changing and fiercely competitive business landscape, conducting thorough company analysis is crucial for investors and industry experts. In this article, we will undertake a comprehensive industry comparison, evaluating NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) and its primary competitors in the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market position, and growth prospects, our aim is to provide valuable insights for investors and shed light on company's performance within the industry.

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 36.99 33.45 20.67 30.42% $25.82 $28.72 77.94% Broadcom Inc 88.13 12.81 16.80 8.01% $7.29 $9.0 6.13% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 24.83 6.79 10.07 9.05% $596.09 $512.38 38.84% Qualcomm Inc 16.52 6.30 4.25 11.97% $4.23 $6.51 17.45% Texas Instruments Inc 34.10 9.55 10.42 7.02% $1.92 $2.31 -1.72% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 96.76 2.72 6.14 0.84% $1.69 $3.88 24.16% ARM Holdings PLC 146.70 18.31 32.02 4.05% $0.22 $0.95 19.3% Analog Devices Inc 66.80 2.96 11.17 1.11% $1.03 $1.43 -3.56% Micron Technology Inc 25.52 2.12 3.44 4.07% $4.3 $3.35 84.28% Microchip Technology Inc 91.65 4.66 5.96 -0.87% $0.21 $0.56 -41.89% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 15.58 8.67 12.61 52.73% $0.17 $0.34 36.93% STMicroelectronics NV 15.01 1.28 1.76 1.95% $0.89 $1.25 -22.42% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 21.52 2.09 1.15 2.94% $28.59 $26.43 1.35% ON Semiconductor Corp 11.81 2.05 2.62 4.37% $0.62 $0.78 -14.65% United Microelectronics Corp 10.68 1.50 2.39 4.0% $29.73 $20.43 5.99% First Solar Inc 11.57 1.87 3.56 5.05% $0.58 $0.57 30.68% Skyworks Solutions Inc 20.99 1.71 2.73 2.54% $0.31 $0.44 -11.07% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 133.20 11.36 15.91 2.33% $0.02 $0.07 -31.17% Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd 1445 11.91 23.35 4.95% $0.03 $0.09 154.44% Universal Display Corp 32.18 4.39 11.01 2.87% $0.06 $0.12 2.51% Qorvo Inc 253.57 1.96 1.80 1.22% $0.14 $0.39 -14.67% Average 128.11 5.75 8.96 6.51% $33.91 $29.56 14.05%

After examining NVIDIA, the following trends can be inferred:

At 36.99, the stock's Price to Earnings ratio is 0.29x less than the industry average, suggesting favorable growth potential.

It could be trading at a premium in relation to its book value, as indicated by its Price to Book ratio of 33.45 which exceeds the industry average by 5.82x.

The stock's relatively high Price to Sales ratio of 20.67, surpassing the industry average by 2.31x, may indicate an aspect of overvaluation in terms of sales performance.

The Return on Equity (ROE) of 30.42% is 23.91% above the industry average, highlighting efficient use of equity to generate profits.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $25.82 Billion, which is 0.76x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $28.72 Billion is 0.97x below that of its industry, suggesting potential lower revenue after accounting for production costs.

With a revenue growth of 77.94%, which surpasses the industry average of 14.05%, the company is demonstrating robust sales expansion and gaining market share.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a financial metric that helps determine the level of financial risk associated with a company's capital structure.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

In terms of the Debt-to-Equity ratio, NVIDIA can be assessed by comparing it to its top 4 peers, resulting in the following observations:

NVIDIA demonstrates a stronger financial position compared to its top 4 peers in the sector.

With a lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, the company relies less on debt financing and maintains a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The high PB and PS ratios suggest strong market sentiment and revenue multiples. In terms of ROE, NVIDIA outperforms peers, reflecting efficient use of shareholder equity. However, the low EBITDA and gross profit may indicate operational challenges. The high revenue growth rate highlights NVIDIA's strong sales performance relative to industry competitors.

