Industry Comparison: Evaluating NVIDIA Against Competitors In Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment Industry

NVIDIA Background

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth NVIDIA Corp 70.80 60.57 37.82 32.31% $17.75 $20.41 262.12% Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd 31.24 7.48 12.11 6.38% $428.26 $314.51 16.52% Broadcom Inc 52.07 9.24 15.74 2.81% $4.61 $7.38 34.17% Advanced Micro Devices Inc 241.71 4.80 11.94 0.22% $0.9 $2.56 2.24% Qualcomm Inc 27.93 9.55 6.48 9.79% $3.08 $5.28 1.23% Texas Instruments Inc 30.57 10.52 10.70 6.52% $1.77 $2.1 -16.4% ARM Holdings PLC 472.84 27.14 44.30 4.35% $0.06 $0.89 46.6% Intel Corp 31.36 1.22 2.33 -0.36% $2.09 $5.22 8.61% Analog Devices Inc 55.47 3.34 11.35 0.85% $0.93 $1.18 -33.83% Microchip Technology Inc 26.83 7.53 6.70 2.25% $0.47 $0.79 -40.62% STMicroelectronics NV 11.55 2.37 2.58 3.04% $1.06 $1.44 -18.41% Monolithic Power Systems Inc 90.42 17.47 20.27 4.45% $0.1 $0.25 1.51% ON Semiconductor Corp 14.79 3.84 3.94 5.7% $0.71 $0.85 -4.95% First Solar Inc 28.66 4.24 8.24 3.48% $0.36 $0.35 44.83% GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc 30.50 2.41 3.85 1.19% $0.54 $0.39 -15.86% ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd 21.87 2.60 1.31 1.94% $23.55 $20.87 1.46% United Microelectronics Corp 12.43 1.80 3.01 2.9% $24.0 $16.9 0.78% Skyworks Solutions Inc 17.27 2.31 3.25 2.91% $0.31 $0.42 -9.29% Universal Display Corp 39.65 5.83 14.22 3.86% $0.07 $0.13 26.67% Lattice Semiconductor Corp 39.47 12.41 12.38 2.15% $0.03 $0.1 -23.6% MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc 115.58 7.09 11.65 1.45% $0.04 $0.1 6.98% Cirrus Logic Inc 24.26 3.50 3.72 2.48% $0.05 $0.19 -39.93% Average 67.45 6.99 10.0 3.26% $23.48 $18.19 -0.54%

Through a thorough examination of NVIDIA, we can discern the following trends:

The Price to Earnings ratio of 70.8 for this company is 1.05x above the industry average, indicating a premium valuation associated with the stock.

The elevated Price to Book ratio of 60.57 relative to the industry average by 8.67x suggests company might be overvalued based on its book value.

The Price to Sales ratio of 37.82, which is 3.78x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 32.31%, which is 29.05% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

With lower Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $17.75 Billion, which is 0.76x below the industry average, the company may face lower profitability or financial challenges.

The gross profit of $20.41 Billion is 1.12x above that of its industry, highlighting stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 262.12% exceeds the industry average of -0.54%, indicating strong sales performance and market outperformance.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio helps evaluate the capital structure and financial leverage of a company.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

When examining NVIDIA in comparison to its top 4 peers with respect to the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following information becomes apparent:

Compared to its top 4 peers, NVIDIA has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For NVIDIA, the PE, PB, and PS ratios are all high compared to industry peers, indicating a potentially overvalued stock. On the other hand, the high ROE, gross profit margin, and revenue growth suggest strong profitability and growth potential, despite the low EBITDA. In the Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry, NVIDIA's valuation appears stretched based on traditional metrics, but its operational performance and growth prospects remain robust.

