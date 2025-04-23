Industry Comparison: Evaluating Meta Platforms Against Competitors In Interactive Media & Services Industry

In today's fast-paced and highly competitive business world, it is crucial for investors and industry followers to conduct comprehensive company evaluations. In this article, we will delve into an extensive industry comparison, evaluating Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) in relation to its major competitors in the Interactive Media & Services industry. By closely examining key financial metrics, market standing, and growth prospects, our objective is to provide valuable insights and highlight company's performance in the industry.

Meta Platforms Background

Meta is the largest social media company in the world, boasting close to 4 billion monthly active users worldwide. The firm's "Family of Apps," its core business, consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp. End users can leverage these applications for a variety of different purposes, from keeping in touch with friends to following celebrities and running digital businesses for free. Meta packages customer data, gleaned from its application ecosystem and sells ads to digital advertisers. While the firm has been investing heavily in its Reality Labs business, it remains a very small part of Meta's overall sales.

Company P/E P/B P/S ROE EBITDA (in billions) Gross Profit (in billions) Revenue Growth Meta Platforms Inc 20.97 6.91 7.95 12.0% $28.26 $39.55 20.63% Alphabet Inc 18.84 5.68 5.39 8.3% $36.5 $55.86 11.77% Baidu Inc 9.53 0.82 1.65 1.76% $7.22 $16.11 -2.37% Pinterest Inc 9.24 3.51 4.73 48.33% $0.27 $0.96 17.62% Kanzhun Ltd 29.46 3.04 6.34 3.05% $0.38 $1.51 15.4% Autohome Inc 15.31 1.01 3.52 1.25% $0.23 $1.35 -6.7% CarGurus Inc 135 5.20 3.21 8.95% $0.06 $0.2 2.43% ZoomInfo Technologies Inc 99.25 1.59 2.37 0.87% $0.02 $0.26 -2.31% Yelp Inc 17.84 2.93 1.68 5.69% $0.07 $0.33 5.72% Weibo Corp 6.74 0.55 1.18 0.25% $0.14 $0.36 -1.48% Tripadvisor Inc 297.25 1.77 0.94 0.11% $0.03 $0.41 5.38% Ziff Davis Inc 21.35 0.72 0.96 3.6% $0.14 $0.37 5.88% Yalla Group Ltd 9.57 1.60 3.82 4.72% $0.03 $0.05 11.86% Average 55.78 2.37 2.98 7.24% $3.76 $6.48 5.27%

By closely studying Meta Platforms, we can observe the following trends:

A Price to Earnings ratio of 20.97 significantly below the industry average by 0.38x suggests undervaluation. This can make the stock appealing for those seeking growth.

With a Price to Book ratio of 6.91 , which is 2.92x the industry average, Meta Platforms might be considered overvalued in terms of its book value, as it is trading at a higher multiple compared to its industry peers.

The Price to Sales ratio of 7.95 , which is 2.67x the industry average, suggests the stock could potentially be overvalued in relation to its sales performance compared to its peers.

The company has a higher Return on Equity (ROE) of 12.0% , which is 4.76% above the industry average. This suggests efficient use of equity to generate profits and demonstrates profitability and growth potential.

The company exhibits higher Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (EBITDA) of $28.26 Billion , which is 7.52x above the industry average, implying stronger profitability and robust cash flow generation.

Compared to its industry, the company has higher gross profit of $39.55 Billion , which indicates 6.1x above the industry average, indicating stronger profitability and higher earnings from its core operations.

The company's revenue growth of 20.63% is notably higher compared to the industry average of 5.27%, showcasing exceptional sales performance and strong demand for its products or services.

Debt To Equity Ratio

The debt-to-equity (D/E) ratio is a key indicator of a company's financial health and its reliance on debt financing.

Considering the debt-to-equity ratio in industry comparisons allows for a concise evaluation of a company's financial health and risk profile, aiding in informed decision-making.

By analyzing Meta Platforms in relation to its top 4 peers based on the Debt-to-Equity ratio, the following insights can be derived:

Compared to its top 4 peers, Meta Platforms has a stronger financial position indicated by its lower debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27 .

This suggests that the company relies less on debt financing and has a more favorable balance between debt and equity, which can be seen as a positive attribute by investors.

Key Takeaways

For Meta Platforms, the PE ratio is low compared to peers, indicating potential undervaluation. The PB and PS ratios are high, suggesting overvaluation relative to industry standards. In terms of ROE, EBITDA, gross profit, and revenue growth, Meta Platforms outperforms its peers, reflecting strong financial performance and growth potential in the Interactive Media & Services industry.

